Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Innodata by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Innodata by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Innodata by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

