Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Up 0.3 %
Innodata stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.99.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million for the quarter.
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.
