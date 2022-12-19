Insider Buying: Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Purchases 189,675 Shares of Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 189,675 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $312,963.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,309,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,510,161.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Biodesix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BDSX stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.74. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 723.65% and a negative net margin of 162.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Biodesix by 30.8% in the third quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,370,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 558,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biodesix by 33.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,660 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

