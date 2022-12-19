Insider Buying: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Purchases $522,638.37 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 82,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $522,638.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,496.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

On Wednesday, December 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 70,919 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $439,697.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $219.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 31.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTI shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $7,193,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 166.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 660,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter valued at $2,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 209.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 237,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.