Insider Selling: Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) CEO Sells $2,959,360.00 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,500,352.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.