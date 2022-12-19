Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $50,732,544.00 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $75.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after purchasing an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.