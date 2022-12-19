Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells $11,902,541.55 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $303.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.82.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

