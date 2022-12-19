Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $324,694.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HealthEquity Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.