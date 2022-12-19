Insider Selling: Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Sells $11,888,163.42 in Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Bruce Booth sold 123,619 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,711,042.38.

On Monday, October 31st, Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06.

On Friday, October 28th, Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,731,500.00.

Shares of KYMR opened at $28.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.40. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $66.45.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

