Insider Selling: NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Insider Sells 2,494 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.83.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.