Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CEO Sells $5,253,340.40 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Peter P. Gassner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88.
- On Friday, December 9th, Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40.
- On Monday, December 5th, Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39.
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $168.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $266.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.61.
Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
