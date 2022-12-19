Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CEO Sells $5,253,340.40 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter P. Gassner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Peter P. Gassner sold 42,304 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.22, for a total value of $7,116,378.88.

On Friday, December 9th, Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $8,201,177.40.

On Monday, December 5th, Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $168.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $266.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.