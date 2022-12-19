Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 29th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2402 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Insight Select Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance

INSI opened at $15.70 on Monday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

