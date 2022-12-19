Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 29th

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2402 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Insight Select Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance
INSI opened at $15.70 on Monday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.
Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
