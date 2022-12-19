Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

IBKR opened at $69.49 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,088,837.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,778,003. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 757,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

