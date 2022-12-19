Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Price Performance

ADRE stock opened at $37.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.86. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 157,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,664,000.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

