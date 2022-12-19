Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,066,000 after purchasing an additional 269,599 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 297,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PRFZ stock opened at $158.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.24. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $144.81 and a 12 month high of $195.06.

