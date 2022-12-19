Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 8.6% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $32,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $274.25 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $404.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.63.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

