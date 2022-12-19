Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

QQQ stock opened at $274.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.40 and a 200-day moving average of $290.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.