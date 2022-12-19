Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,761 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RWL opened at $74.08 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

