Investec Downgrades Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) to Hold

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Currys from GBX 87 ($1.07) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Currys in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Currys Stock Performance

Shares of Currys stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. Currys has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

