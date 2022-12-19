Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $30.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 37.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

