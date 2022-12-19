Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,444. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

