Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.07 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 177,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Stories

