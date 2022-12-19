iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 469,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $61.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

