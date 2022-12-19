iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,219 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $55.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.92. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $68.61.

