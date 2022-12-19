iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,758,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 0.84% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $651,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after buying an additional 4,536,340 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after buying an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after buying an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.35 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.