iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,120,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $85.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

