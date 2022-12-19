iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,028,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $56.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

