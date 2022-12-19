iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $56.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $73.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.