iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 792,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,437,000 after acquiring an additional 156,242 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,124,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

