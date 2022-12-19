iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Decreased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156,110 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $91,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

MUB stock opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

