iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,505,000. Stolper Co boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PFF opened at $31.23 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

