iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Cut by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $67.45 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

