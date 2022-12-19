iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

