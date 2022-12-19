iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 14.0% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.67.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

