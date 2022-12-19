iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $388.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

