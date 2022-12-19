iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

