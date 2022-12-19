Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Ituran Location and Control Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $21.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 54.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at $278,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

(Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.