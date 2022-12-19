JLP Asset Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

JLP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Equinix comprises about 8.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Equinix by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Equinix by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX opened at $667.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $853.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

