JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €750.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($789.47) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($789.47) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €720.00 ($757.89) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($826.32) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €710.00 ($747.37) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($778.95) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MC stock opened at €693.80 ($730.32) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €674.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €644.74. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a one year high of €260.55 ($274.26).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

