JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $197.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $206.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.72.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.04.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.