JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INVH. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $30.38 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,231 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,993,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

