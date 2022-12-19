JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 6.4 %

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,004 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,653,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,649,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,454,000 after buying an additional 844,102 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,812,000 after acquiring an additional 671,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,165,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

