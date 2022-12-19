JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,652,000 after purchasing an additional 432,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,679,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,587,402,000 after purchasing an additional 710,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

