JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,620 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $129.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $379.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

