JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.29.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 12,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,130,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.