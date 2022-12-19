JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Target Price to $130.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.29.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 12,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,130,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

