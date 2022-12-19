Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,175,559 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Juniper Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.69. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

