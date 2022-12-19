KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $39.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KB Home Trading Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in KB Home by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

