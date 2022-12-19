Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc decreased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of K stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

