Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Acquires Shares of 288,196 Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 288,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,000. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $654,000.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PBUS opened at $38.42 on Monday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03.

