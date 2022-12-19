Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has $3.94 Billion Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust lessened its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,612 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises about 99.7% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owned 16.62% of Kellogg worth $3,938,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

