Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance

KPDCF stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. Keppel DC REIT has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

